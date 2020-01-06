TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

220 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

