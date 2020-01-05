TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

TXZ086-052200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ083-052200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ084-052200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ087-052200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ085-052200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ088-052200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ089-052200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ090-052200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

