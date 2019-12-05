TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
773 FPUS54 KOUN 050840
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
TXZ086-052200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ083-052200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ084-052200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ087-052200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ085-052200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ088-052200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ089-052200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ090-052200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
