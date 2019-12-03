TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

