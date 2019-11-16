TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
320 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
