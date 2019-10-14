TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

