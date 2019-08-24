TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

TXZ086-240900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ083-240900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ084-240900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ087-240900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-240900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ088-240900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ089-240900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ090-240900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

