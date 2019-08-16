TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

_____

127 FPUS54 KOUN 160841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

TXZ086-162100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-162100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-162100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-162100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-162100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ088-162100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-162100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-162100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather