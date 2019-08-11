TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

