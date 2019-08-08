TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
