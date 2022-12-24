TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ 461 FPUS54 KMAF 240804 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-241615- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-241615- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-241615- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ063-069-070-241615- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-068-241615- Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ270-241615- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 104 AM MST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ271-241615- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 \/104 AM MST Sat Dec 24 2022\/ .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ272-241615- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ273-241615- Eastern Culberson County- 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ274-241615- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ075-241615- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ082-241615- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ278-241615- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs around 60. $$ TXZ277-241615- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ276-241615- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ275-241615- Chinati Mountains- 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ279-241615- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ282-241615- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ280-241615- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ281-241615- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 204 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$