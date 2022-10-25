TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

_____

428 FPUS54 KMAF 250744

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-252115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-252115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-252115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-252115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-252115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-252115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

144 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to

45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-252115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 /144 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ272-252115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ273-252115-

Eastern Culberson County-

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-252115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-252115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-252115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ278-252115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ277-252115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-252115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ275-252115-

Chinati Mountains-

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-252115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-252115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-252115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ281-252115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

244 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

_____

