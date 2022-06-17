TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ 310 FPUS54 KMAF 170805 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-172130- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-172130- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-172130- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ NMZ033-034-172130- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 205 AM MDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ270-172130- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 205 AM MDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ271-172130- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 \/205 AM MDT Fri Jun 17 2022\/ .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ272-172130- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ273-172130- Eastern Culberson County- 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ274-172130- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ075-172130- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ082-172130- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ278-172130- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ277-172130- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ276-172130- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ275-172130- Chinati Mountains- 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ279-172130- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ282-172130- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 96 to 104. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. $$ TXZ280-172130- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ281-172130- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 305 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$

_____