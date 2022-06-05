TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

NMZ029-033-034-052115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

127 AM MDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-052115-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-052115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-052115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022 /127 AM MDT Sun Jun 5 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

127 AM MDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 110. West winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 104 to 110. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 111. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 107.

$$

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

227 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

