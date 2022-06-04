TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

115 AM MDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Eastern Culberson County-

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022 /115 AM MDT Sat Jun 4 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

115 AM MDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chinati Mountains-

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 99 to 105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 104 to 110. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

215 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

