TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ 435 FPUS54 KMAF 230845 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-232130- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ082-232130- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ282-232130- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 96 to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ047-048-051>053-232130- Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ075-232130- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 97 to 103. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. $$ TXZ063-068>070-232130- Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ281-232130- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ059-060-067-232130- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ274-232130- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-232130- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines- Dawson-Andrews- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 \/245 AM MDT Mon May 23 2022\/ .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ279-232130- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ273-232130- Eastern Culberson County- 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ276-232130- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ278-232130- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ275-232130- Chinati Mountains- 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ272-232130- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ280-232130- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ277-232130- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ271-232130- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 345 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 \/245 AM MDT Mon May 23 2022\/ ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ270-232130- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 245 AM MDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northeast 25 to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. 