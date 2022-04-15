TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

372 FPUS54 KMAF 150845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-152115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-152115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-152115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-152115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-068>070-152115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-152115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-152115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-152115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-152115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022 /245 AM MDT Fri Apr 15 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-152115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-152115-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ276-152115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-152115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ275-152115-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-152115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ280-152115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-152115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ271-152115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022 /245 AM MDT Fri Apr 15 2022/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 80. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ270-152115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

