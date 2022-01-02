TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

427 FPUS54 KMAF 020945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022300-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-022300-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ282-022300-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-022300-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-022300-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-022300-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ281-022300-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-022300-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-022300-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-022300-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022 /245 AM MST Sun Jan 2 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

TXZ279-022300-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ273-022300-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-022300-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ278-022300-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-022300-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ272-022300-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ280-022300-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-022300-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-022300-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022 /245 AM MST Sun Jan 2 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-022300-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s.

