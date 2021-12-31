TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021 _____ 614 FPUS54 KMAF 310945 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-312215- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ082-312215- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ282-312215- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ047-048-051>053-312215- Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the evening. Breezy and much colder with lows around 18. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ075-312215- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ063-068>070-312215- Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ281-312215- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ059-060-067-312215- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ274-312215- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-312215- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines- Dawson-Andrews- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 \/245 AM MST Fri Dec 31 2021\/ .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Windy and much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ279-312215- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ273-312215- Eastern Culberson County- 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ276-312215- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ278-312215- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ275-312215- Chinati Mountains- 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ272-312215- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows around 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ280-312215- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ277-312215- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Windy with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ271-312215- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 345 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 \/245 AM MST Fri Dec 31 2021\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM CST \/10 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST \/11 PM MST\/ SATURDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny with isolated rain showers. Strong winds with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, increasing to 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ270-312215- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 245 AM MST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers after midnight. Strong winds and cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west and increasing to 45 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Strong winds with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, increasing to 55 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. $$