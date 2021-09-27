TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

_____

658 FPUS54 KMAF 270942

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-271045-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-271045-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-271045-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-271045-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

342 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ270-271045-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

342 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to around 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ271-271045-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

342 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ272-271045-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ273-271045-

Eastern Culberson County-

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ274-271045-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ075-271045-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ082-271045-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ278-271045-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ277-271045-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ276-271045-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ275-271045-

Chinati Mountains-

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ279-271045-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ282-271045-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ280-271045-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ281-271045-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

442 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather