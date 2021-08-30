TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-302215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-302215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-302215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-302215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ063-068>070-302215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ281-302215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-302215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-302215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-302215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021 /245 AM MDT Mon Aug 30 2021/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-302215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-302215-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-302215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-302215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-302215-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-302215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-302215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ277-302215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-302215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-302215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

