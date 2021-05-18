TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021

044 FPUS54 KMAF 180645

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ045-050-182115-

Gaines-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole and Andrews

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ046-051-182115-

Dawson-Martin-

Including the cities of Lamesa and Stanton

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ047-052-053-182115-

Borden-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Big Spring, and Colorado City

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ048-182115-

Scurry-

Including the city of Snyder

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-182115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1245 AM MDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ068-182115-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ270-182115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1245 AM MDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ271-182115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1245 AM MDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ272-182115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ273-182115-

Eastern Culberson County-

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ274-182115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ075-182115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ082-182115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-182115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ277-182115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ276-182115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ275-182115-

Chinati Mountains-

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ279-182115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ282-182115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ280-182115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ281-182115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

145 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

