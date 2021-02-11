TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

_____

401 FPUS54 KMAF 111014

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-112245-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

314 AM MST Thu Feb 11 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 16 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with

lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-050-112245-

Gaines-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole and Andrews

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ046-051-112245-

Dawson-Martin-

Including the cities of Lamesa and Stanton

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-112245-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cold with highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-112245-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Cold with highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-112245-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers with

patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy freezing fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with

lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-112245-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-112245-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy freezing fog this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds 5

to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-112245-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy freezing drizzle

this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ274-112245-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening.

Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-112245-

Eastern Culberson County-

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening.

Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-112245-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

314 AM MST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with

highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening.

Moderate snow accumulation. Brisk and much colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-112245-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

314 AM MST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Much

colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Breezy, cold with

lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-112245-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-112245-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening.

Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-112245-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening.

Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-112245-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows

10 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-112245-

Chinati Mountains-

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows

14 to 22. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-112245-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows

13 to 21. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-112245-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows

17 to 23. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cooler with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ280-112245-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ281-112245-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

