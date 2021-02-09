TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

217 AM MST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 14 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing

rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Eastern Culberson County-

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

217 AM MST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Brisk

and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Brisk, cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

217 AM MST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs 17 to 23. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Much colder

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows

around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 16 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 13 to 21.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Chinati Mountains-

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 16 to 22.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows 14 to 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

317 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

