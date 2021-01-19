TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-192230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-192230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ047-048-052-053-192230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NMZ033-034-192230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

248 AM MST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ270-192230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

248 AM MST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Areas of

freezing fog in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of

freezing rain and snow. Blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TXZ271-192230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

248 AM MST Tue Jan 19 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Areas of

freezing fog in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of

freezing rain and snow. Windy, cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Areas of freezing fog and fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-192230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-192230-

Eastern Culberson County-

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35

mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-192230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Areas of fog in

the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-192230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Rain

and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-192230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ278-192230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Areas

of fog and freezing fog. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Rain

and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ277-192230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Areas

of freezing fog. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Rain

and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-192230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Rain

and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-192230-

Chinati Mountains-

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-192230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Rain

and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ282-192230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-192230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around

50 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-192230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

348 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

