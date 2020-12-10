TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

155 FPUS54 KMAF

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-102100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-102100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NMZ033-034-102100-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

128 AM MST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ270-102100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

128 AM MST Thu Dec 10 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Strong

winds with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ271-102100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

128 AM MST Thu Dec 10 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows around 40.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ272-102100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows around

30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ273-102100-

Eastern Culberson County-

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-102100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-102100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-102100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ278-102100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-102100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-102100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ275-102100-

Chinati Mountains-

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ279-102100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ282-102100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ280-102100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ281-102100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

228 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

