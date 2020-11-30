TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

994 FPUS54 KMAF 300946

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-302230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-302230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

NMZ033-034-302230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

246 AM MST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-302230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

246 AM MST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph, becoming northeast 25 to

45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

TXZ271-302230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

246 AM MST Mon Nov 30 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming northeast 25 to

45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ272-302230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ273-302230-

Eastern Culberson County-

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ274-302230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-302230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-302230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ278-302230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ277-302230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ276-302230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-302230-

Chinati Mountains-

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-302230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ282-302230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-302230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ281-302230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

346 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

