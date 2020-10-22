TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
_____
705 FPUS54 KMAF 220720
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-222115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ082-222115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ282-222115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-222115-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ075-222115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-222115-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ281-222115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-222115-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ274-222115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-222115-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020 /120 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020/
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ279-222115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ273-222115-
Eastern Culberson County-
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower
60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ276-222115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ278-222115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ275-222115-
Chinati Mountains-
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ272-222115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid
40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ280-222115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ277-222115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
220 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ271-222115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
120 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ270-222115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
120 AM MDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the lower
40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,
colder with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly
in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
_____
