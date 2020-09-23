TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

041 FPUS54 KMAF 230752

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-232130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-232130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-232130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

152 AM MDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ270-232130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

152 AM MDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ271-232130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

152 AM MDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ272-232130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-232130-

Eastern Culberson County-

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-232130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-232130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-232130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-232130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-232130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ276-232130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-232130-

Chinati Mountains-

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ279-232130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ282-232130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-232130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ281-232130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

252 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather