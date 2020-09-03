TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

290 FPUS54 KMAF 030751

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-032200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly Sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-032200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-032200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-032200-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

151 AM MDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ270-032200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

151 AM MDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ271-032200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

151 AM MDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as warm with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ272-032200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ273-032200-

Eastern Culberson County-

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ274-032200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ075-032200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ082-032200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ278-032200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ277-032200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ276-032200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ275-032200-

Chinati Mountains-

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ279-032200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ282-032200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ280-032200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ281-032200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

251 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

