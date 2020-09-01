TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-012200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-012200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-012200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ033-034-012200-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

221 AM MDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-012200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

221 AM MDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-012200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

221 AM MDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-012200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-012200-

Eastern Culberson County-

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ274-012200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-012200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-012200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-012200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-012200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-012200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-012200-

Chinati Mountains-

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-012200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-012200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ280-012200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-012200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

