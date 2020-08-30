TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020
_____
749 FPUS54 KMAF 300845
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-302115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ082-302115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ282-302115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ047-048-051-052-302115-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, and Big Spring
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ053-302115-
Mitchell-
Including the city of Colorado City
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ075-302115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-302115-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ281-302115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 103. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ059-067-302115-
Loving-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone and Monahans
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ060-302115-
Winkler-
Including the city of Kermit
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ274-302115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-302115-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020 /245 AM MDT Sun Aug 30 2020/
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ279-302115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ273-302115-
Eastern Culberson County-
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ276-302115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ278-302115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Scattered showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ275-302115-
Chinati Mountains-
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ272-302115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ280-302115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ277-302115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ271-302115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
245 AM MDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ270-302115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
245 AM MDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
44
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather