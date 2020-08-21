TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

TXZ061-062-212115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-212115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-212115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

NMZ033-034-212115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

150 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ270-212115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

150 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ271-212115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

150 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ272-212115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-212115-

Eastern Culberson County-

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-212115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ075-212115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-212115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-212115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ277-212115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ276-212115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-212115-

Chinati Mountains-

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-212115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ282-212115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 108. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs 100 to 106. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

TXZ280-212115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-212115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

250 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds around 5

mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

