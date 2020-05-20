TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

200 FPUS54 KMAF 200834

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-202200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-202200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-202200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

NMZ033-034-202200-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

234 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-202200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

234 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ271-202200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

234 AM MDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ272-202200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-202200-

Eastern Culberson County-

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-202200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-202200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-202200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-202200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-202200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-202200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-202200-

Chinati Mountains-

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-202200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-202200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-202200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-202200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

334 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

