TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-042145-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm with highs around
80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-042145-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs around
80. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-042145-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to
northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy
and not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
NMZ033-034-042145-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
121 AM MDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm with highs around
80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ270-042145-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
121 AM MDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up
to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ271-042145-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
121 AM MDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to
45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Not as warm with highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to
65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ272-042145-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs around
80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ273-042145-
Eastern Culberson County-
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. West winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,
decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ274-042145-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ075-042145-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ082-042145-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around
103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ278-042145-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ277-042145-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ276-042145-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ275-042145-
Chinati Mountains-
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ279-042145-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ282-042145-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs 103 to 109. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ280-042145-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ281-042145-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
221 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
