TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

_____

264 FPUS54 KMAF 300716

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-302130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-302130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-302130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

116 AM MDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ270-302130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

116 AM MDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Strong winds

with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, increasing to 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ271-302130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

116 AM MDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Strong winds

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ272-302130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ273-302130-

Eastern Culberson County-

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ274-302130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-302130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-302130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-302130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-302130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-302130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ275-302130-

Chinati Mountains-

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-302130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-302130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-302130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-302130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

216 AM CDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather