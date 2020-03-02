TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

_____

950 FPUS54 KMAF 020846

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-022230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-022230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

NMZ033-034-022230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

146 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ270-022230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

146 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning, then

widespread rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ271-022230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

146 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ272-022230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-022230-

Eastern Culberson County-

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ274-022230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers. Widespread thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then widespread showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-022230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers. Widespread thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then widespread showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-022230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-022230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers. Widespread thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-022230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers. Widespread thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-022230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-022230-

Chinati Mountains-

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-022230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-022230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then numerous showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-022230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then numerous showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-022230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

246 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

