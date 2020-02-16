TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
729 FPUS54 KMAF 160841
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-162215-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
141 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and sleet. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-162215-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and sleet. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-162215-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TXZ061-062-068-162215-
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ063-069-070-162215-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ059-060-067-162215-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and sleet. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ075-162215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain
likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ082-162215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ274-162215-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ273-162215-
Eastern Culberson County-
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with
a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ271-162215-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
141 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ270-162215-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
141 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ272-162215-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ278-162215-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and
sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ277-162215-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ276-162215-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ275-162215-
Chinati Mountains-
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ279-162215-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain
likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ282-162215-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ280-162215-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ281-162215-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
241 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
