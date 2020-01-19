TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
_____
401 FPUS54 KMAF 190829
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-192215-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-192215-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Light and variable
winds.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-192215-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NMZ033-034-192215-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
129 AM MST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ270-192215-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
129 AM MST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48.
$$
TXZ271-192215-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
129 AM MST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ272-192215-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ273-192215-
Eastern Culberson County-
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ274-192215-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ075-192215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ082-192215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ278-192215-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ277-192215-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 36. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
35 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 36 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ276-192215-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
34 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 34 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ275-192215-
Chinati Mountains-
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
36 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ279-192215-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 36. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
35 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 34 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ282-192215-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to around
60 along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
in the mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the mid 60s along the
Rio Grande. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 38 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 in the mountains to around
70 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 in the mountains to the
lower 70s along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60 in the mountains to the
mid 60s along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60 in the mountains to the
mid 60s along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ280-192215-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.
$$
TXZ281-192215-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
38 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
