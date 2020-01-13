TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

143 AM MST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 41 to 47. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Culberson County-

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

143 AM MST Mon Jan 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

143 AM MST Mon Jan 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming south around 10

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 48. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chinati Mountains-

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 44 to 52. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to

the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. In the mountains, south

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds

10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. In the

mountains, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

67 to 73 in the mountains to 76 to 82 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains to the lower

80s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64 in the mountains to

66 to 72 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64 in the mountains to 66 to

72 along the Rio Grande.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

243 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 46 to 52. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

