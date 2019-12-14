TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019
_____
018 FPUS54 KMAF 140805
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-142215-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ273-142215-
Eastern Culberson County-
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ274-142215-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ075-142215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ082-142215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ270-142215-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
105 AM MST Sat Dec 14 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
30 to 50 mph increasing to 50 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 75 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to
30 to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 37.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 34 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49.
$$
TXZ271-142215-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
105 AM MST Sat Dec 14 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.SUNDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to
25 to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ272-142215-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ278-142215-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ277-142215-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ276-142215-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 28.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ275-142215-
Chinati Mountains-
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ281-142215-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 34 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ279-142215-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 45 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 47 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 32 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.
$$
TXZ282-142215-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the mid
80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper
80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
mountains...southwest 10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains
to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 43 to 51 in the mountains to
52 to 58 along the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 47 to 53 in the mountains
to 55 to 61 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60 in the mountains to
62 to 68 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 in the mountains to around
70 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ280-142215-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
205 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 41 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 44 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather