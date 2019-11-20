TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

184 FPUS54 KMAF 200843

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-202215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

143 AM MST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 42. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-202215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-202215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ061>063-202215-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ068>070-202215-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ059-060-067-202215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-202215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ082-202215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-202215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-202215-

Eastern Culberson County-

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-202215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

143 AM MST Wed Nov 20 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 35 to

45 mph shifting to the west 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s.

TXZ270-202215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

143 AM MST Wed Nov 20 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46.

TXZ272-202215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ278-202215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ277-202215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ276-202215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-202215-

Chinati Mountains-

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-202215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

TXZ282-202215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s in the

mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains

to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72 in the mountains to the

upper 70s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 in the mountains to the

upper 70s along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-202215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

TXZ281-202215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

243 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

