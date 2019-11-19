TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

483 FPUS54 KMAF 190846

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-192230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

146 AM MST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-192230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-192230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ061>063-192230-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ068>070-192230-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-192230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ075-192230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 55. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-192230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ274-192230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-192230-

Eastern Culberson County-

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ271-192230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

146 AM MST Tue Nov 19 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-192230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

146 AM MST Tue Nov 19 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

TXZ272-192230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-192230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ277-192230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ276-192230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 51 to 57. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-192230-

Chinati Mountains-

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-192230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

TXZ282-192230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the mid 80s

along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around

10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80 in

the mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 in the mountains to

69 to 75 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70 in the mountains to the

mid 70s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72 in the mountains to the

upper 70s along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-192230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

TXZ281-192230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

246 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

