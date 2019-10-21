TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

505 FPUS54 KMAF 210845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-212130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019 /245 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-212130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ278-212130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-212130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-282-212130-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. In the mountains, northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, north winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. In the mountains,

east winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper

80s along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains to the lower

80s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 59 in the mountains to the mid 60s along the Rio

Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 in the mountains to the mid 80s

along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ276-279-212130-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-280-212130-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-212130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ075-212130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ274-212130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-212130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-273-212130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-212130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ271-212130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ270-212130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather