TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

678 FPUS54 KMAF 020914

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ045-046-050-051-022115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-022115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NMZ033-034-022115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

314 AM MDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ270-022115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

314 AM MDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TXZ271-022115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

314 AM MDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TXZ272-022115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ273-022115-

Eastern Culberson County-

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ274-022115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ075-022115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TXZ082-022115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ278-022115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TXZ277-022115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

TXZ276-022115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows 59 to 65. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ275-022115-

Chinati Mountains-

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ279-022115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TXZ282-022115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the mid 90s

along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, east winds 10 to 15 mph.

Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around

90 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains

to the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 in the mountains to 91 to

97 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 in the mountains to 92 to

98 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 80 in the mountains to 84 to 90 along

the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 in the mountains to 82 to

88 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-022115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TXZ281-022115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

