TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019
_____
255 FPUS54 KMAF 290801
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-292130-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
201 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 75 to 81. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-292130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ047-052-292130-
Borden-Howard-
Including the cities of Gail and Big Spring
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph and gusty.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ048-053-292130-
Scurry-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Snyder and Colorado City
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ061-062-068-292130-
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph and gusty.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ063-069-070-292130-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-292130-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ075-292130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
$$
TXZ082-292130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ273-274-292130-
Eastern Culberson County-Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 82 to 88. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 80 to 86. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
$$
TXZ271-292130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
201 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the north
20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 69 to 75. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.
$$
TXZ270-292130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
201 AM MDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 59 to 67. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 69.
$$
TXZ272-292130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 77 to 83. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ278-292130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ277-292130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 76 to 82. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 74 to 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ276-292130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ275-292130-
Chinati Mountains-
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ279-292130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.
$$
TXZ282-292130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the upper
90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 88 in the mountains to 92 to
98 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86 in the mountains to 90 to 96 along
the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 84 in the mountains to 88 to 94 along
the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85 in the mountains to
89 to 95 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ280-292130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.
$$
TXZ281-292130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
301 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather