TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-032200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-032200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-032200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-032200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

150 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-032200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

150 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 79.

TXZ271-032200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

150 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

TXZ272-032200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 94.

TXZ273-032200-

Eastern Culberson County-

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-032200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-032200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

TXZ082-032200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-032200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

TXZ277-032200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

TXZ276-032200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-032200-

Chinati Mountains-

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-032200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 64 to 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

TXZ282-032200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to the upper 90s

along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. In the mountains,

east winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s in the

mountains to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains

to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to

97 to 103 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to 98 to 104 along

the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to 98 to 104 along

the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-032200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

TXZ281-032200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

250 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

