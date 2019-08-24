TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

727 FPUS54 KMAF 240845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-242115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-242115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019 /245 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-242115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index readings

108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-242115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

TXZ277-242115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-282-242115-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. In the mountains, east

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Along

the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

105 along the Rio Grande. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains to

around 109 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99 in the mountains to around

106 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95 in the mountains to 100 to

106 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ276-279-242115-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TXZ275-280-242115-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-242115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10

mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ075-242115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TXZ274-242115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ063-068>070-242115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ272-273-242115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ082-242115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index readings

around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ271-242115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ270-242115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

