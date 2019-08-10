TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

_____

639 FPUS54 KMAF 100711

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-102115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-102115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

NMZ033-034-102115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

111 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ270-102115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

111 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 77 to 85.

$$

TXZ271-102115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

111 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

TXZ272-102115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 95 to 101.

$$

TXZ273-102115-

Eastern Culberson County-

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-102115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. Light and variable winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ075-102115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

$$

TXZ082-102115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ278-102115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

TXZ277-102115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

TXZ276-102115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-102115-

Chinati Mountains-

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-102115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

TXZ282-102115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100 in the mountains to around

106 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

106 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains to

around 107 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 in the mountains to 105 to

111 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99 in the mountains to 102 to

108 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to 101 to

107 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains to 102 to

108 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-102115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

$$

TXZ281-102115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

211 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. Light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather