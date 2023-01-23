TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 332 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, southeast to southerly winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 7 to 11 feet possible. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather