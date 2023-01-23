TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

332 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM CST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 25 knots

with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For

the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up

to 40 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

6 AM CST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For

the Gale Watch, southeast to southerly winds 25 to 35 knots

with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 7 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

